Fox News’ The Five opened Monday ripping CNN over a segment on Reliable Sources yesterday on Donald Trump‘s fitness for office in which a psychiatrist compared the president to Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.

Allen Frances said, “Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were.”

Brian Stelter was criticized for not offering any pushback. He said on Twitter afterwards, “I agree that I should have interrupted after that line. I wish I had heard him say it, but I was distracted by tech difficulties (that’s why the show open didn’t look the way it normally does, I had two computers at the table, etc). Not hearing the comment is my fault.”

Greg Gutfeld mocked CNN and said, “I’d believe [Stelter’s statement] if the network hadn’t spent three years trying their guests for this kind of hysteria… There’s got to be a new phrase to replace jumping the shark for CNN, maybe it’s called losing viewers by the buttload, because the problem with the shrink’s opinion about Trump’s murderous footprint isn’t that it stood out from this pack of braying hyenas, but that it didn’t stand out at all. He wasn’t trying to shock Stelter, he was auditioning for his job.”

Juan Williams said there is reason for concern about Trump’s rhetoric, including his claim over the weekend about why Putin was kicked out of the G8.

“The more they hate him, the less they understand him,” Pete Hegseth said.

He argued that if Frances wants to argue about Trump and lives saved or lost, “no one’s hoping that anyone passes away but if there were to be one more Supreme Court justice, he might just nominate the next justice that will overturn Roe v. Wade and then we might actually save millions of unborn lives.”

Nicole Saphier criticized the “useless exercises” in “completely blunting the horrific actions of our past” with comparisons to Trump.

Gutfeld said at one point that while Fox News was “having our own internal civil wars” during the 2016 GOP primary election, “CNN and Morning Joe” spent a lot of time in Trump and now maybe “they feel tremendous guilt.”

