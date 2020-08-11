Fox News’ Trey Yingst Reports On Ground Amid Flying Bricks, Tear Gas at Harrowing Beirut Riot

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported live on the ground at a riot in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, as protesters threw bricks, waved flags, and squared off against riot police.

Yingst, who appeared on the ground in a helmet, gas mask, and protective vest, reported amid the chaos as the tension increased.

Protesters smashed concrete slabs to make projectiles which they then hurled at a building, before riot police with shields threw tear gas into the crowd.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his resignation and the resignation of his cabinet on Monday in response to protests following the tragic port explosion in Beirut last week which killed more than 200 people and injured thousands more.

Last year, Yingst reported from the Gaza Strip, where he interviewed a spokesman for the military wing of Hamas and reported on-location following an Israeli airstrike which killed Baha Abu al-Ata, leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine.

