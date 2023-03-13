Fox News’s Brit Hume Pans Trump’s Nickname for DeSantis: ‘I’m Not Sure What the Point of It Is’

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume is unimpressed by former President Donald Trump’s attempts to nickname Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis is rumored to be seriously considering a run for the 2024 Republication presidential nomination, which means he would need to defeat Trump, who has already announced his candidacy.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the governor, often using a moniker as he did with GOP rivals during the 2016 primary. The former president has referred to DeSantis publicly as “Ron DeSanctimonious,” though he has used this less lately in favor of “Ron DeSanctus.”

On Monday’s Special Report, Bret Baier aired a snippet from a video Trump posted earlier in the day.

“For those of you that didn’t notice, Florida was doing great long before Ron DeSanctus got there,” Trump said.

“Former President Trump saying ‘Ron de-DeSanctus,'” Baier observed. “That’s short for ‘Ron DeSanctimonious.'”

The host welcomed Hume to the show.

“Brit, I think we can expect a lot of this,” he said.

“This is kind of two guys in a ring sort of striking out at each other with very long-distance jabs so far,” Hume replied. “I think it’s likely to get much more intense.”

Baier asked Hume if the “DeSanctus” nickname would hold.

“You think that’s gonna stick?” he asked.

“I don’t think ‘Ron DeSanctus’ sounds much different from ‘Ron DeSantis,'” Hume said. “I’m not sure what the point of it is. I don’t think that hurts him in any way. What does it mean?”

According to the New York Times, Trump reportedly has privately referred to the governor as “Meatball Ron,” though Trump denies this.

