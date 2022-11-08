Fox’s Ben Domenech Sounds the Alarm: The Democratic Party Will Soon Be Led by ‘Millennial Girl Boss Energy Types’

Fox News’s Ben Domenech predicted the rise of “millennial girl boss-energy types” in the Democratic Party after they get clobbered in the midterm elections.

Domenech joined Laura Ingraham on Monday night to discuss the likelihood that Republicans will sweep the midterms and take back control of Congress. He predicted that the results would mean the old Democratic leadership in Washington would get cast aside, but so would Beto O’Rourke, Stacey Abrams, and others who were meant to represent the party’s next generation.

To this point, Domenech offered a hypothesis for what he thinks will happen next for the Democrats as a whole:

I think that one of the things that we should understand here is we are going to move to a Democratic Party very quickly that is all being led by these millennial girl-boss energy types. And that’s going to be crazytown in terms of what they’re going to offer to the country and what they’re going to say.

Domenech concluded by blaming this future extreme shift of the party on President Joe Biden’s policies and his “false approach” in a bid to return the country to normalcy.

Watch above via Fox News.

