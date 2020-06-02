Fox News’ Neil Cavuto spoke with Senator Tim Scott (R- SC) Tuesday about the protests and riots going on across the country, and whether President Donald Trump’s words and actions have been helpful.

Scott defended Trump’s record in the interview, contrasting it with Joe Biden’s, while acknowledging his previous comments to Politico that “obviously, if your question is, should you use tear gas to clear a path so the president can go have a photo-op, the answer is no.”

In speaking with Cavuto, Scott commended the president’s address beforehand as a step in the right direction. He said there’s a “clear contrast” between Trump and Biden before saying “the violent protesters in the agitators in that crowd that are limiting the possibility to give into the real issue of race and justice in America.”

The president invoked Scott in his tweet Tuesday afternoon saying “My Admin has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln.” Cavuto asked Scott if he agreed.

After joking about his age, Scott said, “The last three years of progress have been unprecedented in my lifetime.”

With respect to the killing of George Floyd, Scott said there’s no question what everyone witnessed on that video was clear-cut “murder by the officer” and that the other officers are “absolutely culpable.”

Cavuto circled back to the president to note Republican concerns about Trump’s tone:

“Do you have any concern going forward — I know your support of and for the president is understandable — but there are many in your party who are concerned that his language and his terminology and in-your-face style is not constructive in this environment… Do you think he’s got to dial it back?”

“I think the president is going to do with the president has always done, so any suggestion that there will be a darling back is probably unlikely to be seen,” Scott said. He reiterated that he thinks Trump should focus more on justice for Floyd.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]