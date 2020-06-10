Fox’s Neil Cavuto pressed Sen. James Risch (R-ID) for evidence after the GOP senator questioned the attack of a 75-year-old Buffalo man by two police officers, echoing speculation that began from President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Trump first tweeted his skepticism around the incident Tuesday morning after an OANN report, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the president twice today, saying Trump just raised questions about the incident.

When Cavuto asked if he believed it was a “set up,” Risch responded, “Who knows? You can find just about anything you want on the internet these days.”

“I saw the video just like everybody else did,” he continued. “This is why we have courts. This is why we have investigations. I think all of this will come out. I don’t know who the gentleman was or what he was doing there. I don’t know what he had in his hand … I’m not ready to make a judgment on this.”

Cavuto shot back and said Trump did make a judgment on the incident, unlike him. Risch admitted the Trump “does have a lot of strong feelings on things” but said that most Americans may have different views on the situation.

“Alright, well I’m taking a leap here,” Cavuto responded, “but if it were you, you wouldn’t say that.”

“I haven’t reached a conclusion yet,” Risch said, doubling down on his hesitance to characterize the incident. “No, I wouldn’t say what something is. I prosecuted thousands of cases, and what I’ve learned is you want to sift through the evidence really carefully before you move forward on something.”

