Fox News’ Chris Wallace called Nancy Pelosi’s maneuvering a “total failure” as he reacted to the House speaker’s decision to send President Donald Trump’s articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Wallace joined Harris Faulkner on Wednesday to break down the House’s vote to move impeachment to the next step after a month of delay from Pelosi. “You can see it two ways,” Wallace said as he broke down the pros and cons of Pelosi’s attempt to make the Senate outline how they will hold Trump’s impeachment trial and whether they will continue to investigate, ask for evidence, or call up witnesses on the Ukraine scandal.

“If the purpose was to force Mitch McConnell to bow to her will and agree to get more witnesses and documents, it was a total failure. No question about it,” Wallace said. He added a caveat, however, by saying it’s “more likely” there will be a vote on witnesses now, thanks to all of the commotion surrounding the issue.

“Because of that, you had a month where the whole question of witnesses was debated at length…The bottom line may be if you’re talking about who won, there’s no question that Mitch McConnell won. But if you’re saying is it more or less likely now that there is going to be a vote to call witnesses, I think it’s more likely because of her delay.”

Wallace went on by noting how Republicans and Democrats are pursuing “mutually assured destruction” with the witnesses they’ve demanded, but “unless there’s a huge piece of evidence” that forces Republicans to turn on Trump, “the president will not be removed from office.”

