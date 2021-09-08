Fox’s Dana Perino Accidentally Spills the Beans On Air That Co-Host Jessica Tarlov Is Pregnant

Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov publicly revealed she’s pregnant, though the way it went down came as a bit of a surprise.

Apparently Tarlov had told some friends and colleagues in private, but The Five co-host Dana Perino accidentally drew it out of her during Wednesday’s show, not realizing she hadn’t made the news public yet.

During a discussion about trying new things, in which Jesse Watters mentioned his new baby born during the pandemic, Perino remarked to Tarlov, “You’ve got something new coming.”

Tarlov awkwardly answered, “Yeah, and now the audience knows.”

Some of the others burst out with knowing laughter before Tarlov revealed she’s pregnant. The other continued to laugh and Greg Gutfeld appeared to remark to Perino, “Nicely done.”

An apologetic Perino said, “I thought people knew. I am so sorry.”

“I also learned how to make sourdough bread,” Tarlov remarked.

The laughing continued as Perino congratulated her. (On her baby, not the sourdough.)

I love this woman! ⁦@JessicaTarlov⁩

Let me be the one to accidentally spill the beans. But they are such good beans!! pic.twitter.com/JNmFaTa04q — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) September 8, 2021

You can watch above, via The Five.

