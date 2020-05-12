Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt tore into former Vice President Joe Biden for his latest remarks on what he knew about the investigation into former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Biden gave a broad-range interview to Good Morning America on Tuesday, where George Stephanopoulos asked him, “What did you know about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn and was there anything improper done?” This comes after the Justice Department made the controversial step to drop its criminal case against Flynn, while Trump baselessly accuses the Obama administration of crimes and treason.

“I know nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” Biden answered. He spun away after that to accuse Trump of using the issue to distract from his failures on the coronavirus crisis.

“You say you didn’t know anything about it,” Stephanopoulos followed-up, “but you were reported to be at a January 5, 2017 meeting where you and the president were briefed on the FBI’s plan to question Michael Flynn over those conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Kislyak.”

“I thought you asked me whether or not I had anything to do with him being prosecuted,” Biden answered. “I’m sorry. I was aware that they had asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about it and I don’t think anything else.”

The shift in Biden’s answer quickly drew the attention of Fox & Friends, and it prompted Earhardt to blast all of the investigations conducted on Trump, his allies, and his campaign regarding their possible connection to Russian election interference.

It’s hard to believe anyone anymore. Because Adam Schiff said he has so much evidence and then you read these 53 transcripts and all the players out there on television saying they had so much about Russia collusion, they all admitted under oath they didn’t have anything, there wasn’t any evidence. So then when you hear Joe Biden say that and change his answer, and I’m glad George pushed back on it and said ‘I thought you said you didn’t know anything’ and he said ‘oh, I thought you were asking me about the investigation, I did know that there was an investigation I thought you were asking me if’ — whatever. What did he say? I thought you were asking if I knew the details of it or whatever. It’s just so much, everyone changes their answers. We want to know the truth. There was no collusion that was found. The president is the one that is exonerated here, and then Michael Flynn goes to prison and when you read these transcripts and figure out how it all happened it is just so insane that this went on! It is an abuse of power.

Earhardt was referring to the release of the House Intelligence Committee’s transcripts after interviewing 53 witnesses for their investigation of Russia’s election meddling. While the investigation remains a source of partisan bickering, it may be worth remembering that Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has said that there was no evidence that the probe was opened because of political bias, and that there was a legitimate predicate for launching it.

Watch above, via ABC and Fox News.

