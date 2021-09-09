Fox’s Greg Gutfeld Tells Trump ‘I Lost Friends When I Would Defend You’

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld chatted with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday night and told him he “lost friends” over his pro-Trump comments.

Gutfeld used to be highly critical of the former president — something that came up during the interview — but he has been very complimentary of Trump and his presidency.

The Fox host told Trump, “There was an irrational response to you. And I lost friends when I would defend you.”

“But you also gained friends,” Trump said.

“Yeah, you gain friends,” Gutfeld said. “I didn’t listen to my family members were are voting for you… When I turned and started listening, then I lost all of my other friends.”

He went on to ask, “Did it bother you to see the friends that you’ve had — lose these friends because you became president and they didn’t like what you were doing or became emotionally and irrationally kind of unhinged? Trump delusional. Trump derangement syndrome.”

“Why did people respond emotionally to you rather than rationally?” he asked.

“It must be my personality,” Trump said. The studio audience laughed as he continued.

The former president has done a few interviews in recent weeks, including one this week where he continued to push the big lie about the 2020 election (which he has done many times since January 6th).

Earlier Wednesday Trump put out a statement decrying the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia, and referred to the Confederate general as a “genius” who would’ve won in Afghanistan.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com