Fox News’ Howard Kurtz ripped MSNBC today for heavily featuring opinion hosts in its impeachment coverage, not to mention its inclusion last week of George Conway.

Kurtz reviewed Conway’s criticisms of the President and his Republican defenders, as well as the reaction on CNN from Kellyanne Conway when Wolf Blitzer brought up her husband’s commentary.

The Federalist‘s Emily Jashinsky criticized Blitzer for “utterly botch[ing] that question” and said while there’s substantive questioning worth raising there, “he knew exactly what he was doing.”

“George Conway is a smart lawyer and has a lot to say about the Trump presidency, but Kellyanne is right, nobody would care what he had to say if he wasn’t married to the White House counselor,” Kurtz added. “So despite Wolf’s disclaimers, wasn’t a this a way of getting at her marriage?”

Kurtz more broadly hit MSNBC for its overall impeachment overage:

“Fox News, the coverage was anchored both days by Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Chris Wallace. There are other guests, of course. CNN had Anderson Cooper, John King, Dana Bash, Gloria Borger. All journalists. MSNBC, the first day, had Brian Williams talking to George Conway, former Democratic senator Claire McCaskill, Neal Katyal, who was an Obama solicitor general, and Nicolle Wallace, the former Republican who despises Trump on MSNBC. On Friday Chris Matthews was the lead anchor, they didn’t bother with journalists. And no one in the mainstream media raises an eyebrow about that.”

He said they “abandon[ed] the notion” of fairness during daytime coverage, also asking, “Why is MSNBC having George Conway on in the first place? And how is it that he’s not asked, well, your wife, Kellyanne, she’s a White House official, what do you have to say about her position on the president?”

