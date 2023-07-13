Jeanine Pirro Asks, ‘Why Is Hunter Biden Always In Our Face?’ After Fox News Mentions Him Nearly 400 Times the Past Two Weeks

Jeanine Pirro said she is tired of seeing Hunter Biden in the news in what was approximately the 393rd reference to “Hunter Biden” on Fox News so far this month, according to a TV database.

Coverage of President Joe Biden’s son has been a staple of Fox News coverage since the 2020 campaign. Recently, speculation has abounded on the network that a bag of cocaine found at the White House could belong to the younger Biden, whose struggles with drug addiction are well known.

Last month, Hunter Biden reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors on two tax violations in exchange for probation in what many Fox News pundits called a “sweetheart deal.” The network has also run countless segments on Hunter Biden’s laptop, whose contents were distributed by a computer repairman who says the device was left at his store.

On Thursday’s installment of The Five, Pirro railed against the Bidens.

“The attitude that they all have is, ‘We’re above the law, we don’t have to answer any questions.’ And they laugh at us. And we thought Hillary was untrustworthy?”

She later wondered indignantly why Hunter Biden seems to be everywhere:

And finally, why is Hunter Biden always in our face? Why is this guy at the White House? Why is he on Air Force One? Why is he in Ireland? Why is he at State Department dinners? This guy is either a drug addict or a reformed drug addict. We shouldn’t have to deal with him constantly in our face. And if Joe has to always take care of his son, maybe he oughta teach his son to take care of his seventh granddaughter and his own child.

According to the results of a search of Fox News transcripts in the television database TVEyes, Pirro’s reference to “Hunter Biden” was the 393rd such instance in July. That is an average of 30 times a day as of the evening of July 13.

Search results dating back to Jan. 1, 2023 indicate “Hunter Biden” has been mentioned 3,501 times on Fox News this year.

Watch above via Fox News.

