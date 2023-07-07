GOP Senator Says ‘If My Record Was As Bad As This White House’s Record, I’d Probably Give My Staff Blow Too’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) offered his reaction to the ongoing whodunit at the White House, where a baggie of cocaine was discovered near the Situation Room this week. The Secret Service is investigating the matter.

Appearing on Friday’s Hannity guest-hosted by Jason Chaffetz, Kennedy was asked about the incident.

“Are you going to be able – as a senator – to be able to understand what’s going on with this investigation?” Chaffetz asked. “My guess – just a guess – the United States Secret Service already knows how this happened. They just haven’t told us yet.”

“Well, I haven’t seen the news today,” Kennedy said, setting up a joke. “Did they find more blow in the White House or are we still talking about the first stuff? Look, I’ve been in the Situation Room. There are cameras everywhere. I’m pretty sure the Secret Service knows.

The senator then took a swipe at President Joe Biden’s record and threw in another crack for good measure.

“I probably shouldn’t say this, but if my record was as bad as this White House’s record, I’d probably give my staff blow too,” Kennedy said. “I’m only kidding. They’ll get to the bottom of it. Frankly, I’m not saying it’s not significant. It’s not earthshaking, you know?”

“They can make it a much bigger story, but they can also dismiss it,” Chaffetz replied. “But what I’m concerned about is they continue to morph their story. It changes. ‘It was found here.’ Then, ‘It was found here.’ Then, ‘It was found over there.’ And it just seems as if it’s being spun as a different story than it actually is instead of just dealing with it directly.”

