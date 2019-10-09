Fox News’ Juan Williams clashed with his co-hosts on The Five this afternoon over the impeachment inquiry and President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine call.

Williams went off raising alarms about the president’s behavior. His co-hosts largely pushed back, with Jedediah Bila saying Democrats are only “selectively” caring about appropriate procedure and accountability.

Jesse Watters praised the White House tactic of telling Democrats to “shove it” because it draws out the process and takes attention away from the Democrats running for president.

Dana Perino downplayed concerns of a “constitutional crisis” and said Trump is able to “wear down” his opponents because of how he fights.

Greg Gutfeld, after arguing Democrats should like Trump more because of policies he’s pursuing (including his Syria decision), said “it drives me crazy that we take this story seriously”:

“I’m not just a Fox host, Dana, I’m a Fox viewer, okay? Remember the Hair Club? ‘I’m not just president, I’m a client.’ Well, I’m a Fox News client, so it drives me nuts that we take seriously this narrative, this conjoined narrative from the Democrats and the media. CNN and the New York Times, Washington Post, Schiff — they must be laughing their asses off when we dance to their tune. This is such a joke. Such a joke. It’s all designed to win an election. That’s all it is.”

Williams remarked at one point, “You are a Fox viewer, you say.”

“I throw the shoe at Fox at times… only when you’re talking,” Gutfeld joked.

Williams went on to bring up how their colleague Judge Andrew Napolitano “said you can’t say to people ignore what you can see for yourself with your own eyes.”

Napolitano has repeatedly argued that, with respect to Ukraine, Trump has engaged in criminal and impeachable behavior.

As the segment closed out, Williams cried, “This is what people who work at Fox are saying!

Before going to break Watters remarked, “It’s a difference of opinion and that’s why there’s so much partisanship around impeachment.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com