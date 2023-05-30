Fox’s Kennedy Says There’s a ‘Special Place in Hell’ For People Like Sunny Hostin ‘Who Don’t Support Other Women’

Fox Business host Kennedy said there is a “special place in Hell” for “women who don’t support other women” after The View co-host Sunny Hostin accused White women of supporting the patriarchy.

Hostin received backlash on Tuesday after she claimed White women “protect this patriarchy” and “fall in line” with their husbands’ conservative voting preferences:

White women owned slaves as well. I think that women, White women in particular, want to protect this patriarchy here because it’s to their benefit. They want to make sure that their husbands do well, they want to make sure that their sons do well, they want to make sure that their children do well, and they want to make sure that they do well. Most of the women in some of these studies are married White women, and they do fall in line with what their husbands are doing, how their husbands are voting.

Responding to Hostin’s remarks, Kennedy said on Fox News Tonight, “I feel bad for the women of The View because they obviously have some brain damage being kept inside that fart vacuum next to Whoopi Goldberg. They have huffed too many fumes and their brain cells have been compromised.”

Kennedy criticized Hostin — who is no stranger to making controversial remarks about White women — for painting with a “pretty broad brush” and questioned, “Who did she talk to? Who did she poll? Who are these magical White women who are just shields for their racist husbands?”

Asked by Fox News’ Johnny Jones, “So does she hate White women, or does she just hate this country?” Kennedy said:

I think both. I think those are things that are jumbled together and I am shocked that people on The View have not been punished or sanctioned by their network for espousing some of the racist views that they do on a daily basis. They have gotten way too comfortable being cruel and divisive. They are not making the country better. It’s not intelligent conversation. It’s not funny. There’s really nothing of value when you watch that show.

After referring to Hostin as “a garbage person with garbage opinions,” Kennedy said, “When you have other women like that, shaming moms who are doing their very best to provide for their families and lead by example, and then someone like Sunny in the fart factory is somehow maligning us… There’s, you know, a special place in Hell, I hear, for women who don’t support other women.”

Watch above via Fox News.

