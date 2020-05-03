Fox News’ Howard Kurtz thought MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski had a solid performance when she interviewed former Vice President Joe Biden last week on the sexual assault allegations raised against him.

Kurtz’s MediaBuzz panel used their Sunday to discuss Tara Reade’s accusations against Biden, and how Brzezinski pressed him on Friday in his first interview on the matter. Gillian Turner led the conversation by saying “that was no softball interview,” and “she came at him with all of the facts and tough, uncomfortable questions.”

“I think she proved [herself] in this interview that went against the detractors who said it was going to be a liberal and softball interview entirely,” Turner said. She went on by critiquing Biden’s performance and comparing it to how Brett Kavanaugh responded to the allegations against him during his Supreme Court nomination.

“I think Mika was superb,” Kurtz agreed. “She was prepared and she was relentless in following up: what about your papers? I wish she had asked about the corroborating witnesses, but you can’t get everything in.”

The conversation went on with the panel discussing the media’s coverage on Reade’s allegations, and whether Biden should’ve given an interview and tried getting ahead of the story sooner.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]