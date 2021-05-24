Fox’s Outnumbered Sets Fire to CNN Over Chris Cuomo, Rick Santorum Debacles

On Fox News’s Outnumbered on Monday, the panel of co-hosts (with one notable exception) went straight fire on CNN over recent public debacles featuring the prominent face of the network Chris Cuomo and the now ex-political contributor Rick Santorum.

Emily Compagno introduced the segment, painting the firing of Santorum and the no consequences for Cuomo as a double standard by the network.

The kick-off point was coverage from CNN’s media guru Brian Stelter, who on Reliable Sources argued that Cuomo’s judgment should have led him to take a sabbatical rather than put his colleagues in such an awkward position with regard to his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Instead of that—and despite widespread calling out—Cuomo issued another on-air statement saying he regrets that people felt the way they did and will try not to let them feel that way in the future if it’s convenient to him.

Today’s panelist Joe Concha went off over it. “So Chris Cuomo is fiercely loyal to his family. Okay. Go work for your brother then, you already do already. Might as well get paid for that aspect,” he said.

“That’s what’s unbelievable about this, right? Or go work for the DNC or run for office yourself, there’s a mayor’s race that’s gonna be coming up soon,” Concha continued. “Because he is not an anchor, Chris Cuomo is not. He is an activist.”

Concha then listed the “ethical violations” by Cuomo that “anyone else would have been fired” over, including the Covid testing scandal, the interviews that never mentioned the nursing scandals, having coached Michael Cohen with both questions and answers, and all the rest. “He faked his own quarantine!” said Concha.

“And now he’s giving his brother advice on how to avoid allegations around sexual harassment,” said Concha. “If you are a woman and you appear on that show, shame on you because this is not somebody who believes all women as he so piously said over the last year and a half.”

The smacking of Cuomo continued apace, with phrases like “boggle the mind” and “continues to gaslight,” coming up. Fox’s Tomi Lahren said CNN is “a joke” and bashed the network’s viewers, then managed to bring in a mention of Donald Trump.

“I mean look at the country, it’s in shambles, CNN has nothing to talk about,” she said, confusingly.

After Kayleigh McEnany had her turn, host Harris Faulkner went a slightly different route, offering some muted praise for Brian Stelter’s Sunday segment.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]