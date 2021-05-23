Brian Stelter addressed the Chris Cuomo scandal in the opening segment of CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday.

A new report last week revealed that the CNN host participated in his brother Andrew Cuomo’s strategy calls about how to respond to the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Many journalists blasted Cuomo and CNN, saying it was a serious ethical violation and even calling for his ouster from the network.

Cuomo apologized to his CNN colleagues on Thursday night, but the network is still facing a great deal of scrutiny.

Stelter addressed the Cuomo controversy in between other stories CNN has been at the center of this past week, saying the following on Reliable Sources:

CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported that staffers here at CNN were bothered by Cuomo’s conduct and by the violation of journalistic standards. The network said in a statement that it was ‘inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the governor’s staff,” and they say Chris acknowledges that staff. And Chris did issue an on-air apology to colleagues on Thursday, saying he put them in a bad spot and he won’t do it again. Nicole, if Chris Cuomo wants to call into strategy sessions with his brother’s aides, shouldn’t he just take a leave of absence from CNN? Is that the right solution in the future?

Nicole Hemmer said a leave of absence “would be a great way to acknowledge what the conflicts of interest are there,” adding it’s something “that should have happened.”

“And certainly should happen going forward if he wants to rebuild his credibility,” she added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

