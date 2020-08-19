Fox News host Sandra Smith pushed back on counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway’s claim that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has no Covid-19 plan — simply telling her to check his “campaign website.”

Conway praised Trump’s plan to reopen schools and faulted the students at Michigan State and the University of North Carolina for going parties and ignoring social distancing mandates — claiming that if they had followed the president’s guidelines, their schools could have stayed open.

“It is so important the president is providing information to the public, not confrontation with the press in these brief briefings so he can also take the tough questions from the press,” she added. “One last thing I didn’t hear Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, John Kerry, or anybody talk about this virus in a meaningful solutions-based way for months while we were here around the clock. If they have idea Sandra, they shouldn’t be sitting on it until November 4th.”

“Joe Biden’s got a plan. It’s on his campaign website,” Smith replied. “You can read through it.”

Conway then said she read his plan but that it doesn’t make any sense, adding that it isn’t much of a plan before lauding the Trump administration for testing on college campuses and in nursing homes.

Watch above, via Fox News

