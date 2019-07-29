Fox News’ Shepard Smith covered President Donald Trump‘s tweets on Baltimore going after Congressman Elijah Cummings and noted just how widespread the outrage has been.

Smith reviewed how Trump is “tripling down” and even called Cummings himself a racist.

John Roberts reported on how Trump was set off in the first place by an exchange at a hearing last week in which Cummings went off on conditions at the border.

Smith noted how “condemnation of the president has been widespread, especially among people who are from Baltimore, people who lived in Baltimore.”

He alluded to the emotional commentary from CNN’s Victor Blackwell blasting the president’s remarks before saying, “Make no mistake, there is backlash, and it’s loud.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com