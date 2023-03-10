Fox’s Stuart Varney Declares Job Numbers ‘Very Good’ for Biden: ‘Does NOT Look Like We are Headed for Recession’

Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney offered rare good news for President Joe Biden following the Bureau of Labor Statistics release of February job numbers.

Varney appeared on Fox & Friends Friday morning just minutes after news of payroll employment rising by 311,000 — which is significantly higher than the 200,000 that experts expected — Varney flatly said that “these are very good numbers for President Biden.”

Brian Kilmeade tossed to Varney, saying, “you like this number,” to which Varney replied, “Well, I don’t necessarily like it. It’s stronger. It’s typical of a strong jobs market. If you think we’re going to go into recession, this strong jobs number will talk you out of it. It does not look like we’re heading towards a recession.”

“These are very good numbers for President Biden. He’ll make the most of them. They’re good numbers for Main Street because clearly, employers are hiring,” he continued. “There’s plenty of jobs out there.”

And in the event you might think that Varney was entirely optimistic about a Biden-led economy, he hedged just a bit, adding, “But I think eventually it’ll be bad news for interest rates and Wall Street eventually.”

Many on Fox News have insisted that an economic recession is imminent under the Biden administration. However, those dire predictions have not yet come to pass, though inflation is still very high.

Watch above via Fox News.

