Frank Luntz: Voters Have Told Donald Trump ‘Enough is Enough, It’s Time to Go Away’

Pollster Frank Luntz broke down the midterm election results by saying the clear message is voters are done with Donald Trump and all of the chaos the former president represents.

Luntz joined Morning Joe on Thursday, where Joe Scarborough asked for his thoughts on the New York Post, the Wall Street Journal, and others on the right calling to abandon Trumpism after the Republican Party’s underperformance. He assessed that voters “want common sense and they want responsible government” rather than the craziness and bitterness of politics from the last few years.

The people I talked to over the last 24 hours have essentially said enough, Donald Trump. Enough of this chaos. Enough of the yelling and screaming. They look at the U.S. Senate and they’re mad at the former president. They think he supported the wrong candidates. His endorsement still matters within the GOP, but they’re frustrated because they think he is supporting candidates that are simply un-electable, and we have seen this across the country. I don’t think that Arizona ends up coming for the Republicans. I think the Democrats have enough of a lead that another Trump-endorsed candidate has failed. If Ron DeSantis is the big winner among Republicans because of how he governed in Florida, that Donald Trump — at least the people that I’ve talked to — they’re all telling me enough is enough. Mr. President, it’s time to go away.

