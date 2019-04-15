French Ambassador to the US Gets Emotional Talking Notre Dame on CNN: ‘It Was a Part of Ourselves’

Gérard Araud, the French ambassador to the United States, spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper this afternoon about the tragic fire at Notre Dame and started off by expressing, “I didn’t think that I could be so emotional.”

The roof and spire of the historic cathedral collapsed and as of around 4 pm ET, Tapper reported that per one fire official, the next 90 minutes are crucial to save what remains of Notre Dame.

“For us, for the French, it’s the symbol of Paris,” Araud said. “I can’t think of the skyline of Paris without the spire of Notre Dame, which has just collapsed. It’s 1000 years of my history. It’s our national identity which is burning. You know, it’s awful. You know, I’m sorry to be so emotional, but, you know, there are not words to say.”

He told Tapper that this disaster made it clear just how much Notre Dame mattered to the people of France and how “it was a part of ourselves.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com