Gary Busey Caught With Pants Down on Park Bench Day After Being Charged With Groping Three Women

Actor Gary Busey was caught in public with his pants down this weekend just one day after being charged with sexual contact and harassment.

The pictures, captured by the UK Daily Mail, show Busey, 78, in Malibu, California on Saturday, exposing himself in Point Dume Park.

According to their report, the actor was seen taking a seat on the bench, looking at his phone, and sticking his hand down his pants.

After some time, the actor rose from his seat, pulled his pants back up and lit up a cigar.

These events took place just 24 hours after the actor was charged by a New Jersey police department with sexual contact and harassment in an incident involving multiple fans at a movie convention.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place between Busey and three different women, during the Monster Mania Convention held earlier this month.

According to an ABC report, the alleged incident took place on August 13th at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, NJ.

The local police department responded to the convention after three women reported being groped and “touched inappropriately” during a meet and great with the actor.

After a short investigation, Cherry Hill Police charged Busey last Friday with two counts of Criminal Sexual Contact, one count of Criminal Attempt and Criminal Sexual Contact, along with one count of Harassment.

