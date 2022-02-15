George Conway Claims Trump Org in Serious Trouble After Getting Dumped by Accountants: ‘Could Lead to Going Bankrupt’

George Conway swung at Donald Trump’s business empire over the news that the Trump Organization has been dropped as a client by their accounting firm.

Mazars USA released a letter on Monday saying the Trump Organization’s financial statements from 2011 through 2020 “should no longer be relied upon.” The firm said they reached this decision after reviewing the organization’s records, and thiscomes shortly after New York Attorney General Letitia James publicly filed documents claiming to “significant evidence” that Trump and his businesses engaged in financial fraud.

The development holds considerable implications for the business empire of the former president, so Conway wrote on Twitter that “this is worse for him than getting impeached twice.”

This is worse for him than getting impeached twice. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 14, 2022

Conway delved into this when he spoke to CNN’s John Berman later on, explaining “This is about as calamitous a thing as could happen to a business as you could imagine, other than getting indicted and going bankrupt, and this could lead to going bankrupt.”

Conway continued to say Mazars is essentially “pointing the finger” at Trump for any financial discrepancies that may come to light. He also argued that this would render Trump legally vulnerable to charges James could raise against him with the Martin Act.

“If the accountants are basically concluding these statements are not reliable or contain false statements, basically that case is proven,” Conway said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com