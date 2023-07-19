George Conway Cryptically Speculates ‘Something’s Going On’ With Mark Meadows In DOJ’s Trump Probe 

Conservative lawyer George Conway said it is “very strange” that Mark Meadows, who was former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff during the Capitol riot, has been keeping a low profile amid a federal investigation into Trump.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election. That includes Trump’s pressure campaign on Republican officials in states he lost, as well as his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

This week, Trump revealed his attorneys received a target letter from federal investigators, which suggests he will be charged in the case. Trump has already been indicted on 37 counts in federal court stemming from his retention of government documents upon leaving office. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Last year, a former aide testified under oath before the Jan. 6 select committee that Meadows knew ahead of Jan. 6 that things could “get real, real bad.”

Conway appeared on Wednesday’s AC360 to discuss the case.

“CNN’s reporting also that the Trump team has not identified anyone else who received a target letter, according to sources,” Anderson Cooper said. “I’m wondering what you read into that. Does it mean that other Trump associates aren’t being charged or do you think there are other targets that haven’t been revealed yet?”

The host also wondered if Meadows, “who has disappeared from the scene” has been cooperating with the probe.

“I think it’s very, very difficult to read that,” Conway replied. “We don’t know whether or not target letters went out to people and they’re just keeping their mouth shut. We don’t know whether or not it could be that some people get charged and there may not be a target letter. There are circumstances where prosecutors do that.”

Conway said Meadows, who has been a frequent guest on right-wing news networks, has been quiet of late

“And I also think the last possibility, to me, is always the most intriguing,” he continued. “We saw in the documents case that there’s basically only one person who didn’t end up cooperating in some way, which is that was Waltine Nauta. And we’ve seen some very strange quietness from, for example, Mark Meadows, for example. I just have the feeling something’s going on there. I mean, he’s someone who ought to be every bit as exposed as Donald Trump. Yet, he has been so quiet and they’re just–it just seems like there’s something up with him.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com