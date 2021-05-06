Geraldo and Dan Bongino Brawl Over Police Shooting: ‘Seriously Man, Have You Been Drinking?’

Thursday’s Hannity featured a wild exchange between Geraldo Rivera and Don Bongino about last June’s killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta and its aftermath.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was approached by Atlanta police officers while he was passed out in the driver’s seat of his car at a Wendy’s drive-thru. Police administered a breathalyzer test, which indicated Brooks’ blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. As he was about to be handcuffed, Brooks grabbed Officer Devin Brosnan’s taser and ran away. Officer Garrett Rolfe gave chase on foot, and at one point Brooks turned and fired the taser toward Rolfe’s head. In response, Rolfe fired three shots, two of which struck Brooks from behind. Brooks was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Rolfe was fired the day after the shooting and was charged on 11 counts. He was reinstated on the force nearly a year later on Wednesday, but put on leave.

Rivera argued…well, it’s not clear what he was arguing.

“The action that was taken against the officer was something that was easily remedied and now has been,” said Rivera. “He is not being denied anything.”

“He was fired,” protested Bongino. “Geraldo, he was fired.”

Rivera proceeded to make a vague comment. about “peace in the community” and seemed to suggest that personnel decisions in police departments should be made with public opinion in mind. Then things took a turn.

Bongino: So your suggestion here is, “Fire the guy because the mob said they’d burn the community down”? Rivera: No. The firing of the officer did not materially harm the officer who was facing very serious criminal charges. He has a lot more on his plate than whether he has a job right now. Bongino: Geraldo, seriously man. Have you been drinking? They fired the guy! What you mean they didn’t materially–they fired him! That was on his record! It was all over the news! If you put him in a search engine it shows– Rivera: His firing is the least of his problems.

Sean Hannity intervened to say, “It’s about due process,” before ending the segment.

Watch above via Fox News.

