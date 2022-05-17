Geraldo Reveals He Saw UFO While ‘Stoned on Ecstasy’ in the Bahamas

Geraldo Rivera said he has seen a UFO, but admitted he was “stoned on ecstasy” in the Bahamas at the time of the encounter.

On Tuesday’s The Five, the show’s panelists discussed a House Intelligence subcommittee hearing in which military experts testified about unidentified flying objects.

Members of the armed services have reported seeing objects which haven’t been explained, and the topic has been hot for months. Lawmakers took the issue seriously.

“Unidentified aerial phenomena are a potential national security threat, and they need to be treated that way,” said Rep. André Carson (D-IN).

Carson argued there is a “stigma” surrounding UFOs that has “gotten in the way of good intelligence analysis. He noted that stigma might be responsible for people not reporting unexplained objects they come across.

“They need to be investigated, and any threats they pose need to be mitigated,” Carson said.

On The Five, co-host Jesse Watters told Fox News’ viewers about the hearing, wherein the experts cited hundreds of encounters and some near misses between UFOs and aircraft. He asked Emily Compagno for her thoughts on the hearing.

“Here’s what all viewers need to know, number one, that apparently there’s some type of sort of block happening between the oversight committee and the [Defense Department],” she said sarcastically. “And as an unnamed official says, anonymously sourced, that there are people in control of all the information that are sort of hesitant to release it. So, what we did learn today was the tip of the iceberg.”

Campagno joked military pilots, astronauts naval intelligence officials have not “ruled out alien influence.”

Watters then asked Rivera if Congress is the “appropriate body” to investigate UFOs.

“I’ve sailed around the world, I’ve seen a lot of clear skies,” Rivera said. “I’ve seen satellites, which are kind of spooky, weather balloons stray aircraft. The only time I ever saw a UFO, I was stoned on ecstasy.”

Rivera said the encounter occurred while he was driving in the Bahamas.

“I steered around it, and I went back the other way,” he said with a smile. “It just tracked me everywhere I went.”

