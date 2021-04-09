Geraldo Rivera and Leo Terrell buried the hatchet on Hannity following Thursday’s explosive exchange where Geraldo asked Leo when was the last time he was “in the ghetto.”

The comment was made during a heated argument between the two about St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones’ plan to reform the police and reduce crime in her city.

“How dare you say that, sir!” Terrell said as he went off on Rivera’s comment.

Following the incident Rivera, apologized to Terrell via Twitter:

Apologize to @TheLeoTerrell did not mean to imply that he doesn’t get realities of urban life. Sorry Leo didn’t mean it personally. I wish St Louis’ new mayor the best. She has her hands full in a city beset by violent crime. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 8, 2021



The two appeared on Hannity to quash Thursday’s animosity. Rivera apologized again saying, “I want to apologize again to Leo. I want to make it very clear that I’m sorry that I personally smeared him by suggesting that he was disconnected from his roots.”

“I don’t like personal attacks, I want to debate Leo on the issues,” Rivera said.

Terrell shrugged off the incident, saying, “Apology accepted. We’re going to disagree on the issues. So it’s all good. Everything is good.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

