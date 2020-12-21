Geraldo Rivera is once again practically begging President Donald Trump to stop the nonsense. On Fox News Monday night, he once again argued that the president needs to face reality and not tarnish his legacy with eleciton conspiracies.

Charlie Kirk — whose TPUSA event the president called into earlier in the day to once again absurdly declare victory — continued to keep hope alive for the president’s failing attempts to overturn the election.

Rivera emphasized how long he has been friends with Trump before bluntly saying, “The president is wrong. There is no avenue left. There was no legislative avenue, there’s no constitutional avenue, there is no judicial avenue.”

He also called out White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for his “totally reckless and irresponsible tweet” playing up a meeting the president had with some GOP lawmakers about plans to object to the results on January 6th.

“That’s bogus! There’s no way to turn it around!” Rivera cried.

When Brian Kilmeade said Meadows’ tweet wasn’t reckless, Rivera continued going off and saying even if you think Pennsylvania erred in changing the state election law, the time to object to that was then, “not after Trump lost!”

Kirk falsely insisted “this election was stolen from President Trump.”

Rivera again emphasized that if Trump keeps “whining” about the election, he’s going to look like a “sore loser” who should be focused on his “great legacy.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

