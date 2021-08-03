Geraldo Rivera Hits Biden on the Border Crisis, Calls Harris ‘Unpleasant and Unfocused’

The co-hosts of The Five roundly criticized the Biden administration on Tuesday for its handling of the border crisis. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there have been more than 150,000 border encounters in the southwest each month since March. For comparison, in 2020 the most encounters there were during a single month was just under 58,000.

In addition to President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris has drawn criticism over the situation given her role as de facto immigration czar.

Cohost Geraldo Rivera said that Biden “doesn’t have the guts” to challenge Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador the way Donald Trump did.

“Trump strong-armed the Mexican president and said, ‘If you don’t stop these people walking 1200 miles across your territory with your army, then I’m gonna impose tariffs on Mexican goods. I’m gonna shut down those border factories, and you better, you know, play ball and do your share.'”

He added that “Biden doesn’t have the guts to confront the Mexicans and say, ‘You have to do your share, or we do this to you.'”

Rivera then took Harris to task.

“I have thought about why she is so unpopular and I have extolled the virtue of the fact that she is a Black woman and a historic figure. But she has also, remember, she got knocked out of the primaries like in the first six minutes. She is – and I say this bearing in mind that I just said how historically significant she is – she is also unpleasant. And she’s also unfocused. And if you’re unpleasant and unfocused, you’re not gonna be popular.”

Watch above via Fox News.

