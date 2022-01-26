Geraldo Calls Biden’s Pledge to Nominate Black Woman to SCOTUS, ‘Affirmative Action’

Cohosts of The Five discussed Stephen Breyer’s looming retirement and potential replacements President Joe Biden could nominate. On the campaign trail, Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court if elected. He now has that opportunity.

Cohost Geraldo Rivera had an interesting take on the forthcoming nomination, which will require a simple majority to pass the U.S. Senate, which Democrats control.

“It’s gonna through no matter what you do,” said Rivera, directing his comments at Republican senators. “Be gracious, don’t be like the Democrats. Don’t torture the nominee.”

He added that nominating Vice President Kamala Harris “would’ve been a great idea.”

“You think she’d be a good justice?” asked Dana Perino.

“You thought she would be a good VP!” exclaimed a chuckling Greg Gutfeld.

“But it’s not gonna happen,” Rivera continued, listing the names of potential successors to Breyer.

“All Black women,” he noted. “It’s interesting that it’s definitely affirmative action, right? As [the Supreme Court is] considering the… affirmative action case against Harvard and University of North Carolina. So it is ironic. It is ironic, but I’m all for–there is no Black woman on the court. Why not do it?”

“What about a Puerto Rican?” asked Jesse Watters.

“They have one,” replied Rivera, who is Puerto Rican from his father’s side.

“Why not more, Geraldo?” Watters pressed.

“She is my favorite justice,” he said, later adding that “she makes great rice and beans.”

“Geraldo!” explained Watters and Perino.

“Is that even true?” said Watters.

“I made it up” he said.

“You made that up,” said Watters in disbelief. “Oh man, thank god that wasn’t me!”

