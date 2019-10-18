Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera clashed with the hosts of Fox & Friends on Friday after he accused President Donald Trump of violating the Constitution by attempting to use his private business, the Trump National Doral resort in Miami, to host the next G7 summit.

Rivera brought up the issue after host Steve Doocy suggested that Democrats should not impeach the president and should instead “just let the people vote him out [in 2020] if that is what they want.”

“Impeachment is a sure thing if it works. At least It disrupts him. An election is very problematic, you saw this alternate reality in Dallas rally, tens of millions of Americans who obviously want to vote him back into office,” Rivera replied. “In Washington, there is this toxic atmosphere. Some of it created by the president himself with some of these policies.”

“I mean, why in the world does he want to host Doral National Golf Club in Miami — why does the president want to host the G7 there?” he added. “It just flies in the face of the Constitution.”

The Group of Seven summit will be held next June, which will mark the middle of an election year, and the president is insistent on bringing world leaders to his financially faltering resort in Miami, despite the obvious ethical risks the move raises. White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has claimed that Trump will not profit “in any way, shape or form” if the G7 is held on his property, and will instead cover the costs of the event, but a plan on the specifics of how they would avoid ethical dilemmas has not been released.

Rivera went on to suggest just that, telling Doocy that the solution is “the president can comp those rooms,” before reiterating, “But the Constitution says you can’t do it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

