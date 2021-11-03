Geraldo Rivera Says Election Results Are Not a ‘Great Tidal Wave’: Media’s ‘Overstating What Happened’

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said on Wednesday the Tuesday elections were not a “great tidal wave” and suggested the media is “overstating” what happened.

Terry McAuliffe was expected to win the Virginia gubernatorial race months ago, but the race tightened up in the final weeks and Glenn Youngkin won big. In New Jersey, incumbent Phil Murphy won by a much smaller margin than expected.

During The Five’s discussion Wednesday, Jeanine Pirro turned to Rivera and remarked, “Kind of a rainbow coalition across the country from New York, New Jersey, Texas, Seattle…”

“Ah, don’t overstate it, though, judge,” Rivera remarked.

The others burst out laughing.

Rivera continued to argue that the media is “overstating” the size of the Republican wins:

The commentators, like Democrats generally, they’re whiny, they’re annoying. I hate-watch… CNN, MSNBC. I watch everybody with the sound off. And the other networks were so gloomy. They were so depressed. They had big frowns. And even — everything looked blue and black, very depressed. This is not that big a deal. In my town, in Cleveland, the young progressive beat the old-line Democrat in the runoff… and Issue 24, which would basically defund cops and create a civilian review board passed overwhelmingly, despite the opposition from me and my radio show and other people who are more in the middle or to the right. So my point is that this is not the great tidal wave, and these media people are overstating what happened.

You can watch his comments above, via Fox News.

