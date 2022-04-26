Geraldo Says Elon Musk ‘Overpaid’ For Twitter If He Can’t Get Trump Back: ‘Far More Exotic Product’

Geraldo Rivera opined Tuesday that Elon Musk will have “overpaid” for Twitter if he is unable to convince former President Donald Trump to come back.

Trump was banned for life by the platform last year, but it’s unclear if the ban will remain in place with Musk at the helm.

On Hannity, host Sean Hannity discussed Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the company.

The host stated that Twitter has spent the last several years censoring high-profile conservatives. He used Trump as one example, and asked Rivera for his thoughts on the matter.

Rivera said he reveres Musk, and agreed that the billionaire’s decision to buy Twitter will be a positive development.

“Elon Musk is one of my favorite personalities, seriously,” Rivera said. “He has done amazing work with Tesla. He created this empire. He built himself, you know, this wonderful, wonderful business by his bootstraps.”

Rivera stated Twitter’s censorship of conservatives has gone too far, and opined Musk’s ownership could result in success for him and a better experience for Twitter users.

“I fear only this, this is the one caveat I’ll bring up, if Donald Trump persists, in insisting he will not be on Twitter, and opting to be on TRUTH,” he said, referring to Trump’s social media platform. “Elon Musk will have overpaid for Twitter. Because Twitter with Trump is a far more exotic product it seems to me than the opposite.”

As far as how Musk’s ownership of the platform will go, Rivera said the free market will decide.

Trump vowed Monday never to return to Twitter, which banned him days after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He told Fox News he will instead use his own platform TRUTH Social, which has struggled out of the gate.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” Trump said. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.”

Trump has not posted on TRUTH since it launched in February.

Watch above, via Fox News.

