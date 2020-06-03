New York City Police Department officers were filmed on Tuesday night shoving and screaming at two Associated Press journalists covering the George Floyd protests.

AP broadcast producer Robert Bumsted and photographer Maye-E Wong were in the city to report on how the police moved to disperse protests that remained in effect after the 8 p.m. curfew. As the situation continued to escalate around Fulton and Broadway, the two journalists kept filming as a group of officers shoved and cursed at them despite their attempts to inform the police that they were members of the press.

“Get the f*ck out of here you piece of sh*t,” one officer told the two. As Bumsted tried to explain that they were essential workers — therefore exempt from curfew — an officer responded “I don’t give a sh*t” as the reporters were ordered to leave.

The two continued to explain themselves as an officer repeatedly interrogated them by asking “who are you essential to?” The video shows that the reporters were eventually pressed up against Bumsted’s car, and officers continued to get physical and yell at them as they tried to pull out the keys.

Throughout the national protests over Floyd’s death, journalists have been repeatedly accosted and beaten while documenting the unrest. One such incident occurred when a Australian news team was attacked by a D.C. police officer as peaceful protesters were forcefully removed from the the front of the White House on Monday, and over the weekend, a Louisville news team was shot with pepper pellets.

Watch above, via Associate Press.

