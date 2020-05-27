Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned Wednesday that Twitter is “going down a very dangerous path” and faces the possibility of becoming a “regulated, public institution,” in response to the social network placing a “fact check” on one of President Donald Trump’s tweets.

“Look, I think it has to be a great concern, certainly to any conservative, that the three key social media — Twitter, Facebook, and Google — are all located in one of the most radical left-wing parts of America, and they express that in their biases,” Gingrich declared on Fox News. “What Twitter called ‘fact-check’ was not true. They went to left-wing publications to get a left-wing version.

“The president is correct. We’ve seen a lot of theft of votes, we’ve seen a lot of mail being lost, there are all sorts of challenges with going through an all-mail program for voting, and for Twitter to suggest otherwise is just false,” he said. “I mean it would as though AT&T decided that they could censor what he said on the telephone.”

“I think it’s very dangerous,” Gingrich warned. “I think Twitter’s going down a very dangerous path, and if they’re not careful they’re going to become a regulated, public institution rather than a totally free, entrepreneurial institution.”

Gingrich also said tech companies “have a track record of becoming more and more anti-conservative” and are “going to run a real risk of having some interventions that frankly I don’t want to see.”

The president on Wednesday threatened to close down Twitter after it fact-checked one of his tweets warning about vote-by-mail fraud.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again,” Trump wrote. “Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”

Watch above via Fox News.

