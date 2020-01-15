Lev Parnas, the Rudy Giuliani associate who provided the House Intelligence Committee with evidence released yesterday, will be sitting down tonight with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Tonight!

9pm ET on MSNBC

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas breaks his silence as he and his lawyer sit down with Rachel Maddow. pic.twitter.com/jHH8EWOQbB — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 15, 2020

Parnas, who you may remember was indicted on campaign finance charges along with Igor Fruman, recently said he would cooperate with congressional investigators. Now Parnas and his lawyer will be sitting down with Maddow tonight.

The information provided by Parnas, released by the Intel Committee.yesterday, includes notes he scribbled with one reading “get Zalensky to announce that the Biden case will be investigated.”

There were also apparent texts between Parnas and Robert F. Hyde suggesting they were monitoring the movements of then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

