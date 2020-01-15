comScore

Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas to Appear on Rachel Maddow’s Show Tonight

By Josh FeldmanJan 15th, 2020, 2:10 pm

Lev Parnas, the Rudy Giuliani associate who provided the House Intelligence Committee with evidence released yesterday, will be sitting down tonight with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Parnas, who you may remember was indicted on campaign finance charges along with Igor Fruman, recently said he would cooperate with congressional investigators. Now Parnas and his lawyer will be sitting down with Maddow tonight.

The information provided by Parnas, released by the Intel Committee.yesterday, includes notes he scribbled with one reading “get Zalensky to announce that the Biden case will be investigated.”

There were also apparent texts between Parnas and Robert F. Hyde suggesting they were monitoring the movements of then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

