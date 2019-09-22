It was just three days ago when Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani denied asking a foreign government to investigate Joe Biden before admitting it about 30 seconds later, but on Sunday, he went on a series of tirades as he faced further questions on the matter.

The former New York City mayor was pressed by Fox News’ John Roberts on the news that he asked Ukrainian government officials to investigate President Donald Trump’s possible 2020 election rival. This has been tied to the “urgent” whistleblower reports about Trump’s alarming conversations with foreign leaders.

Giuliani started off his Fox interview by dismissing his flub last week with CNN, saying “it doesn’t matter, I clarified immediately.” He called it “ridiculous” to say he went to Ukraine on a “political mission” against Joe Biden, insisting he did it to investigate “Ukrainian collusion” with Democrats on behalf of his client.

“When did this morph into an investigation of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden?” Roberts asked. “Is it appropriate for you as a representative of the president to be going to Ukraine and finding dirt on Joe Biden and/or his son to use politically in 2020?”

“That’s the way you characterize it,” Giuliani retorted, to which, Roberts replied “that’s the way it appears to line up.”

“No it doesn’t,” Giuliani said back. “That’s how the pro-Biden media lines it up.”

As Giuliani took further shots at Biden and his family (while squeezing in a comment about the “lazy press” not further scrutinizing the ex-veep), Roberts noted that the commotion revolves around how Biden demanded the resignation of Ukrainian prosecutor who was internationally accused of corruption. Giuliani objected to Roberts’ dissection of the facts at multiple points, and eventually when Roberts tried to move ahead, Giuliani refused to go any further without getting his point across about the Biden “cover-up.”

“I won’t answer another question unless you let me finish,” said Giuliani. “This is really unfair.”

