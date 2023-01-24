Geraldo Brandishes a Musket, Says ‘This Is What Weapons Looked Like’ When the Second Amendment Was Ratified

Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera held up a musket during a tense debate on gun control Tuesday’s edition of Hannity on Fox News.

His point was that the Second Amendment, which was ratified in 1791, didn’t anticipate today’s high-powered firearms.

During the “Hot Seat” segment, he battled Sean Hannity and Pete Hegseth. At one point, Rivera, who was joining remotely, ordered someone off-camera to hand him the gun.

Hannity and Rivera argued over whether the latter knows what the “AR” in the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle stands for, which is ArmaLite.

“Geraldo, it doesn’t stand for assault rifle,” Hannity said. “That’s not what it is.”

“I said ArmaLite,” Rivera protested. “It is an assault rifle.”

“You probably have not fired one and compared and contrasted it to the other weapons,” Hannity replied. “The reality, whether it’s a pistol, whether it’s a rifle, America’s Second Amendment is clear. The right of the people to keep and to bear arms shall not be infringed.”

“How many is too many?” Rivera asked.

Hannity went on to say people have a right to defend themselves and their property.

“What would you do if somebody broke into your home,” the host asked.

As he spoke, Rivera looked off-camera at someone and said, “Give me that rifle.”

Lo and behold, he was suddenly holding a musket.

“This is what weapons looked like,” Rivera said holding the muzzleloader as Hegseth laughed. “This is what they looked like when the Second Amendment was passed. This is what they looked like.”

“You’re going to get arrested in New York for having that,” Hannity claimed. “I’m just warning you.”

“You wanna own this? You can own this,” Rivera said. “You can load it, you can do whatever you want with it.”

“That’s very cute,” Hannity said.

“And I can ride to work on a horse,” Hegseth added.

Watch above via Fox News.

