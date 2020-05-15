Glenn Greenwald appeared on Fox News Friday night to defend CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge — formerly of Fox News — over criticism she’s received this week.

To briefly recap, a Joe Biden campaign official initially responded to Herridge’s report on the Michael Flynn “unmasking list’ by saying, “Catherine Herridge is a partisan, rightwing hack who is a regular conduit for conservative media manipulation ploys because she agrees to publicize things before contacting the target to ask for comment.” That tweet has since been deleted.

Friday morning a new Daily Beast report dropped saying she’s not only frustrated Democrats but “some of her own co-workers.”

Greenwald, who has been highly critical of much of the mainstream Russia reporting in the last few years, commended Herridge as a “reporter of the highest integrity and professionalism” before saying it’s ironic journalists defend colleagues from Trump attacks, but many weren’t doing the same after the Biden camp hit Herridge.

He called the Daily Beast report a “really nasty, vicious hit piece on her” and said people are going after her because “she reports objectively, and so she questions and sometimes challenges the prevailing narrative and that’s why they want to punish her.”

Martha MacCallum, a former colleague of Herridge’s, also came to her defense and called her “a person of very high integrity.”

Greenwald added, “What they’re angry about here is that she’s been reporting over the last month a series of factual documents, authentic materials that negate with the media has been peddling about Russiagate for three years… They want to create a climate where nobody can dissent from their ability to construct narratives without being stigmatized and ostracized.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

