Fox News host Mark Levin raged at Facebook after the platform placed restrictions on his account — including reducing its distribution — after flagging a number of his posts for false information.

“Facebook has now placed severe restrictions on my Facebook page on the eve before the election based on an extremely dishonest Politifact review of my link to an accurate story,” Levin wrote in a Facebook post. “I will not be intimidated or threatened by Facebook.”

Facebook’s crackdown on the pro-Trump pundit’s page comes after he published a misleading post about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Levin shared a misleading post by Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence and ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell accusing Biden of not wearing a mask while on a flight.

Grenell’s tweet, which included a photo of a maskless Biden on a flight, went viral, and Levin shared the post on Twitter and Facebook.

But the photo of Biden was from November 2019, months before the coronavirus pandemic.

Grenell appears to have deleted his tweet. Levin’s post on Facebook, which called Biden a “fraud” because of his position on masks, was slapped by Facebook with a “False information” tag.

While posting about the restrictions placed on his Facebook profile, Levin complained about another incident as well. Facebook dinged a post of his regarding a Joe Biden quote as “partly false,” based on a fact check from Politifact.

The Biden quote — “30,000 people have died, Americans dead, because of Covid-19” — went viral among supporters of Trump, because Biden could be interpreted as saying “America is dead because of Covid-19.” A number of conservative websites wrote up stories on the latter interpretation.

“Well, this is all fascistic crap,” Levin wrote on Facebook after his post was labeled partly false.

“My message to Facebook and Zuckerberg: GO TO HELL!” he added in a subsequent post.

It wasn’t the last time this week that Facebook would label one of his posts misinformation. On Tuesday, Levin posted a photo of a flyer that purported to be a call for Antifa supporters to disguise themselves as Trump fans when causing Election Day havoc.

Facebook said Levin’s post on the flyer was “partly false information,” linking to a Reuters fact check that noted the flyer is fake.

“While the flyer traces back to 2017 and has been deemed a hoax before, users sharing it recently appear to believe it is an authentic call to action after Election Day,” Reuters noted.

