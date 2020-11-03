From Cohen to Vindman, Omarosa to the Mooch, Disgruntled Ex-Trump Staffers Flaunt Their Votes for Biden

Several disgruntled ex-staffers of President Donald Trump have taken to social media to declare their vote this Election Day and — surprise, surprise — they’re supporting Joe Biden.

There’s a pretty long list of people who have worked for Trump before quitting or being fired from the administration. Trump has destroyed many of these ex-staffers on Twitter or during campaign speeches, while several have hit right back at the president.

Now, these annoyed and resentful ex-employees have had the opportunity to engage in civic responsibility, and they’re voting Biden.

Michael Cohen, James Comey, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Anthony Scaramucci, Miles Taylor, Alexander Vindman, and Olivia Troye all took to Twitter to declare their support:

Vote for your country. pic.twitter.com/8OtM4cAyfk — James Comey (@Comey) November 3, 2020

Closing argument: 230,000+ American lives lost. Vote him out. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) November 3, 2020

Old news for many…but a year ago my life & my family’s life changed suddenly & irrevocably. This time last year, I appeared before the House Committees investigating @realDonaldTrump’s extortion of Ukraine to steal an American election. I did my duty & told the truth. #VOTE — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) October 29, 2020

I always get excited when I vote & today the right to vote meant even more. As a lifelong #Republican-for the 1st time ever in my voting life-#IVoted for a straight #Democratic ticket. Together-we can stop @realDonaldTrump from continuing to destroy our country.#CountryOverParty pic.twitter.com/mWsppzpZQT — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) October 27, 2020

