From Cohen to Vindman, Omarosa to the Mooch, Disgruntled Ex-Trump Staffers Flaunt Their Votes for Biden

By Leia IdlibyNov 3rd, 2020, 12:08 pm
Donald Trump

Photo credit: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images.

Several disgruntled ex-staffers of President Donald Trump have taken to social media to declare their vote this Election Day and — surprise, surprise — they’re supporting Joe Biden.

There’s a pretty long list of people who have worked for Trump before quitting or being fired from the administration. Trump has destroyed many of these ex-staffers on Twitter or during campaign speeches, while several have hit right back at the president.

Now, these annoyed and resentful ex-employees have had the opportunity to engage in civic responsibility, and they’re voting Biden.

Michael Cohen, James Comey, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Anthony Scaramucci, Miles Taylor, Alexander Vindman, and Olivia Troye all took to Twitter to declare their support:

