GOP Congressman Suggests China Deliberately Leaked Covid Because They ‘Hated Trump’ and Preferred ‘Compromised’ Biden

Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL) delivered an evidence-free suggestion that China might have purposefully unleshed the coronavirus pandemic upon the world to help President Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Steube gave an interview to Newsmax on Thursday, where he was asked about the White House’s hesitation to agree with other branches of the government on the origins of Covid.

“They they’ve gotten so used to lying to the American people that they just continue to lie,” Steube said. “They know it came from the lab. They just don’t want to admit it because Biden and his family are completely compromised when it comes to China.”

Steube went on by saying the question is now whether Covid was “accidentally leaked” from a Chinese lab, or if “China intentionally released Covid on the world.” Rob Finnerty leapt on Steube’s insinuations as he asked “What if there is reporting that determines that this was released from this laboratory as a bioweapon, to your point, deliberately?”

Here’s the representative’s answer, which he prefaced by admitting his lack of corroboration:

I would not be shocked. The Chinese Communist Party is the number one national security threat to the United States. I obviously don’t have evidence that there was an intentional leak right now, but I certainly wouldn’t be shocked that that was something. Look, you had Trump coming into his re-election. They hated President Trump because of the policies that he took, strong on China. Would love nothing more than having somebody like Biden, who’s compromised, in the White House, so it would not shock me at all. And if that is the fact then this administration, and our government, needs to act accordingly.

Conservatives have claimed time and again that Biden is “compromised” by China because of his family’s business dealings with the communist country. These allegations were renewed last month while the president was being criticized for his handling of the four airborne objects shot down around North America.

Watch above via Newsmax.

