Fox News’ Outnumbered panel on Monday discussed the role of the media in regard to Hunter Biden’s laptop in conversation that ranged from accusations of media bias to the role of the “deep state” to questioning President Joe Biden’s relationship with China.

“I think that, again, the fleeting memory of mainstream media means that they think we won’t remember that many of these big tech platforms are under concurrent investigations right now by different agencies of the federal government, including criminal,” said co-host Emily Compagno.

“So, I think we are all waiting to see what the results of these are. I’m not quite sure what they are accountability measures will be, but these guys are not off scot-free yet. I think it is important also look at the lobbying measures they’ve undergone and the direct influence they’ve had with, specifically, to Vice President Kamala Harris,” Compagno continued, alleging a larger conspiracy between media and the Biden administration.

Cohost Kayleigh McEnany jumped in, agreeing, saying that it’s “all these institutions together.”

“It’s media, it’s social media, it’s the deep state, it’s the spies that lied,” McEnany, who served as press secretary to Donald Trump, added.

“It’s scary,” agreed Brian Kilmeade.

“It’s the trifecta,” said Lauren Simonetti, who is an anchor on the Fox Business Network.

“Can I add China in there? Where is the big read-out about that two-hour call that happened between Presidents Biden and XI on Friday? Where are the details that we want to know? Because is Joe Biden compromised in any way? We don’t know.”

“They are on a post-it that he ate,” jested Harris Faulkner.

“Everybody should look at The New York Post’s cover, “The Spies the Lie.” The 51 Intel officers. Where’s the I’m sorry for that?” concluded Simonetti.

“I’m not waiting for that,” added McEnany.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

