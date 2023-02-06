Fox’s Sean Duffy Goes There on Outnumbered: Joe Biden is ‘Compromised’

Fox News contributor Sean Duffy dropped all veneer of analytic speculation by declaring his opinion that President Joe Biden is “compromised” by the Chinese.

The Republican former congressman and co-host of Fox Business’ The Bottom Line was Outnumbered’s #OneLuckyGuy on Monday, and he joined the panel to discuss the push for Congress to ban TikTok and cut off the data collection from the Chinese-owned social media platform. The topic drew renewed interest after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon last week after it floated across a large swath of the country.

As Duffy spoke about TikTok as a national security risk, he expressed doubt that a congressional push against it would succeed. He based this on Biden revoking a Trump-era executive order to forbid TikTok downloads, though Duffy didn’t say anything about Biden approving a ban of the app on government phones.

“Joe Biden has to sign that bill, and Joe Biden got rid of the Trump ban on TikTok,” Duffy groaned.

“So why did he?” Harris Faulkner asked. “Just because it had Trump’s name on it?”

“Listen, I’m a ‘Joe Biden’s compromised guy,'” Duffy answered. “I don’t know why, otherwise he wouldn’t have done it.”

Earlier in the show, Fox’s Lisa Boothe made the same claim against Biden by saying he’s “already compromised” with his family’s business dealings with China. Fox News has repeatedly amplified the idea that the president is “compromised” by China, a notion that has often been carried by Duffy’s wife and Fox & Friends Sunday host: Rachel Campos-Duffy. Usually, however, there is it least some measure of equivocation when the idea is floated.

Campos-Duffy, however, has been more declarative. She has openly speculated that Biden is “compromised” by China. This came up multiple times over the weekend as she claimed it to be the reason why Biden didn’t have the Chinese spy balloon shot down faster.

Watch above via Fox News.

