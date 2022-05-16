CNN commentator and Republican consultant Scott Jennings slammed the so-called “great replacement theory” as “psychotic” and “racist” on Monday.

Jennings joined CNN Newsroom with co-hosts Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell to discuss the theory after Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

Police say the alleged perpetrator in the massacre, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, killed 10 people and wounded three others at a Tops Friendly Markets location. The killings were allegedly racially-motivated and Gendron is reported to have posted a long manifesto online in which he expressed racist and anti-Semitic views, including embracing replacement theory.

CNN aired comments by a number of Republican members of Congress endorsing the theory the White American electorate is being replaced by minorities through illegal immigration.

Blackwell asked Jennings for his take on why GOP leadership has yet to denounce the theory. Jennings, a former special assistant to former President George W. Bush, said:

Well, that I think if they were sitting here, they would probably say there’s a conflation going on between the racist, you know, nonsense that this shooter supposedly believed in, which is that Jewish leaders are, you know, orchestrating some behind the scenes replacement versus open borders or illegal immigration debate. That’s what they would say. The reality is what everyone should say today, Republican, and I’ll speak for my side, is that this theory is crazy. It is psychotic. It is racist, and it can infect people.

Jennings also commented on Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has endorsed the replacement theory regularly on his nightly show.

“I don’t know if this guy could pick Tucker Carlson out of a lineup,” Jennings said. “[Gendron] seems like a crazy person to me. But there’s one thing to say on a day like today, and that is to denounce hate, to denounce racism and to denounce anybody who fans these flames.”

Camerota then commented on Carlson, who she said is “very worried about being replaced.”

“He’s a big purveyor of this,” she said.

Watch above, via CNN.

