GOP Rep. Says Taliban Is Not Letting Planes With American Citizens, Afghan Allies Leave

Congressman Michael McCaul (R- TX), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Fox News Sunday that there are Americans on planes in Afghanistan that the Taliban is not allowing to leave.

Chris Wallace questioned McCaul Sunday on how many Americans and Afghan allies have gotten out of Afghanistan since U.S. forces officially left the country last week.

McCaul claimed the answer is zero.

He told Wallace there are six airplanes with American citizens and interpreters on them “and the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now.”

Wallace asked to clarify, “Let me pick up on this, because I didn’t know this. You’re saying that there are Americans on airplanes ready to fly out of Afghanistan right now and they’re not being allowed out because Taliban is making demands? What demands are the Taliban making?”

“They are not clearing the airplanes to depart,” McCaul responded. “They’ve sat at the airport for the last couple of days, these planes, and they are not allowed to leave. We know the reason why is because the Taliban want something in exchange.”

