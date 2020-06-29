Fox News’ Tucker Carlson got heated with Senator Mike Braun (R- IN) Monday night confronting him on his proposed legislation to reform qualified immunity.

Braun previewed his appearance by tweeting that his bill would “help strengthen trust in our law enforcement, hold government officials who break the law accountable, and finally make mostly-Democrat city governments liable for their failures.”

Carlson started out by pressing Braun on an interview he gave saying he supports the Black Lives Matter movement, asking the senator, “Why do you support it and are there any other race-specific revolutionary movements that you support?”

Braun said that he believes when “a certain sector of society has a grievance” they should be able to say so, before talking about his bill and how he’s been speaking with law enforcement in his state.

Carlson brought up his specific invocation of the Rayshard Brooks shooting in a previous interview and repeatedly questioned Braun on what he believes about the case and what the officer should have done.

As Carlson confronted him, Braun said “I think you probably should’ve had the judgment that in a traffic stop like that, you don’t shoot somebody in the back.”

They went back and forth, and Braun went back to his bill to say that Republicans need to be a part of this conversation, saying “Chuck Schumer’s already decided he can make hay of it in the election.”

“Who controls the Senate?” Carlson asked. “You’re taking your cues from Chuck Schumer?”

“Tucker, you know you have to have 60 votes in the Senate to get anything done,” Braun said.

Carlson asked him what law enforcement groups are endorsing his bill. Braun said, “They’re not endorsing it, but they said it was a good template to work from.”

Carlson also asked how he could think “the morally culpable party” that needs to be held accountable amid the unrest of the past few weeks is the police. “So you’re making it easier for left-wing groups to sue them.”

Braun told Carlson he’s “trying to put words in my mouth” before saying they need to be addressing the “underlying issue.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

