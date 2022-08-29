GOP Strategist Calls Out Lindsey Graham’s ‘Riots’ Prediction as ‘Horrible’ for Republicans

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) warning of riots if former President Donald Trump is arrested is only going to “help” Democrats in the upcoming midterms, Republican strategist Susan Del Percio declared.

Graham made his comment over the weekend on Fox News and the only explanation Del Percio, who is also an MSNBC political analyst, could come up with on Monday for Graham’s prediction was that someone dropped the South Carolina senator on his head.

“All I can think of is someone must have dropped Lindsey graham on his head this weekend, because there is no way this is acceptable discussion for any U.S. senator,” Del Percio told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell.

She predicted the comments will be “horrible” for Republicans and will linger with voters, with Democrats likely reaping the benefits in the midterms.

“Democrats only need to persuade 15-20 percent of Independents and Republicans to even gain seats in the senate, and this is only going to help them,” Del Percio said.

On Sunday Night in America, Graham predicted “riots in the streets” if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified documents, following the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago. Authorities say they were seizing allegedly classified materials, though the former president has denied any wrongdoing and referred to the investigation as yet another “witch hunt” against him.

Following Graham’s comments, Trump took to Truth Social and asked when “great agents” in the FBI were going to stand up for him and protest.

“When are the great Agents, and others, in the FBI going to say ‘we aren’t going to take it anymore,’ much as they did when James Comey read off a list of all of Crooked Hillary Clinton’s crimes, only to say that no reasonable prosecutor would prosecute,” he wrote.

Watch above via MSNBC

